Tamara Mellon integrates inclusive sizing to boot collection

Luxury footwear brand Tamara Mellon has launched inclusive sizes for the first time. The company's popular Icon Boot now comes in three options for calf size, as a response to consumer demand.

"When Icon first launched, it quickly became a bestseller," reads the Tamara Mellon website. "But when we started hearing from women who said it didn’t fit their calves, we knew we had to design a new Icon that would work for more women. So we broke the mold and made the Icon in three different calf sizes— small, medium, and large."

The small fits a 14.25-inch calf, medium fits a 14.96-inch calf and large fits a 15.75-inch calf.

The direct-to-consumer brand has been working to make its luxury footwear accessible to more women, with initiatives like a traveling pop-up store to cater to customers who don't live near its brick-and-mortar location in Pacific Palisades, California.

A spokesperson for Tamara Mellon told Fashionista that the company had learned that about 20 percent of its customers were experiencing fit issues with their boots.

"We are building a luxury brand in a different way and fundamental to that is listening to our customer and having her be a part of creating this brand," co-founder and CEO Jill Layfield told the publication. "That means, when she says, 'My calf doesn't fit your boots, and I really want to buy your boots,' you back up that commitment to community by listening to her and giving her what she wants."