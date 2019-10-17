Fashionunited
 
Tamara Mellon integrates inclusive sizing to boot collection

Robyn Turk
|

Luxury footwear brand Tamara Mellon has launched inclusive sizes for the first time. The company's popular Icon Boot now comes in three options for calf size, as a response to consumer demand.

"When Icon first launched, it quickly became a bestseller," reads the Tamara Mellon website. "But when we started hearing from women who said it didn’t fit their calves, we knew we had to design a new Icon that would work for more women. So we broke the mold and made the Icon in three different calf sizes— small, medium, and large."

The small fits a 14.25-inch calf, medium fits a 14.96-inch calf and large fits a 15.75-inch calf.

The direct-to-consumer brand has been working to make its luxury footwear accessible to more women, with initiatives like a traveling pop-up store to cater to customers who don't live near its brick-and-mortar location in Pacific Palisades, California.

A spokesperson for Tamara Mellon told Fashionista that the company had learned that about 20 percent of its customers were experiencing fit issues with their boots.

"We are building a luxury brand in a different way and fundamental to that is listening to our customer and having her be a part of creating this brand," co-founder and CEO Jill Layfield told the publication. "That means, when she says, 'My calf doesn't fit your boots, and I really want to buy your boots,' you back up that commitment to community by listening to her and giving her what she wants."
Tamara Mellon size inclusivity
 

