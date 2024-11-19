Tamara Ralph opens couture showroom in Paris

British designer Tamara Ralph has opened a new couture salon in Paris to act as the brand’s permanent client and media-facing location, outside of the brand's London-based atelier.

Nestled in the iconic 8th arrondissement of Paris, the Maison is located at 1 Rue Francois 1er and spans nearly 2,400 square feet with views of the city, including the Eiffel Tower. The light-filled space has been designed by Ralph with an elegant modern feel and Haussmann-style architectural features to offer clients “a sanctuary to immerse themselves in the Tamara Ralph brand”.

The salon will operate by appointment only to fulfil the needs of the label’s clientele and showcase its couture collections, as well as the expansion of product categories and brand collaborations.

Tamara Ralph Paris salon Credits: Tamara Ralph

Commenting on the opening, Ralph said in a statement: “Opening a Maison in Paris as part of my renewed journey with my eponymous brand has long been part of my strategy and my dream. Not only is Paris a city which I love deeply on both a personal and professional level, but it is also the very heartbeat of couture as a category.

“In many ways, Paris is where it all truly began, and so I am delighted to be unveiling my first — and flagship — Maison in this incredible city, which has inspired and supported my career for so many years.”

Ralph debuted her namesake brand just last year at the autumn-winter 2023/2024 Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris, following the collapse of the British couture house Ralph and Russo in 2021, which she founded with Michael Russo.

Tamara Ralph Paris salon Credits: Tamara Ralph

Tamara Ralph Paris salon Credits: Tamara Ralph