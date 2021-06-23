Tamu McPherson launches Shoe Up for Justice
Influencer Tamu McPherson has launched Shoe Up For Justice, an initiative to give people access to her luxury shoe archive while fundraising for U.S. voting causes. McPherson is well known for her affinity for luxury shoes as well as her social justice advocacy bringing attention to the needs of racial equality and diversity in the fashion industry.
McPherson has listed almost 100 pairs of shoes from her personal collection with brands ranging from Saint Laurent to Golden Goose. 97 percent of proceeds will go toward organizations addressing voting rights issues, including organizations led by voting rights activist Stacey Abrams.
Shoes Up For Justice launched a Juneteenth, a federal holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. In an Instagram post, McPherson said:
With the Juneteenth launch of Shoe Up For Justice, I am asking you to help me with the following:
- Shop my archive of luxury shoes for the benefit of voting rights organizations.
- Amplify SUFJ’s mission by sharing it with your friends and family.
- If your are unable to purchase a pair of shoes from the archive, buy the Shoe Up for Justice Zine (€10). The proceeds will also go to voting rights organizations. More on the Zine tomorrow.
- Keep your eyes on the news regarding voting rights. Your vote is your voice. Be vigilant and be prepared to clear the hurdles being constructed against our favor at this very moment. Thank you! Love always love, Tamu