Tapestry partners with Black in Fashion Council

Tapestry, the New-York based fashion holding company that owns Coach New York, Kate Spade New York, and Stuart Weitzman, has joined the Black in Fashion Council Active Allyship Pledge.

The pledge aims to secure the advancement of Black individuals in the fashion and beauty industry.

For the next three years, Tapestry will work with BIFC executive board members, who will provide feedback, insights, and counsel the company.

“We are proud to partner with the Black in Fashion Council and join them in their mission to ensure that Black individuals are represented and amplified in our industry,” said Joanne Crevoiserat, chief executive officer of Tapestry in a press release.

“We have committed to expanding diversity in our Tapestry brand leadership teams. Working with the Council will help us build upon the progress we have made in achieving these goals.”

Sandrine Charles, a co-founder of BIFC, added, “As we now have over 100 brands signed on to work with the Black in Fashion Council, we couldn’t be more thrilled to be working with Tapestry brands on creating long-term change in the fashion industry. There is still so much work to be done, and it’s exciting to see influential houses like Tapestry commit to making our industry more inclusive.”

In honor of Black History Month, Tapersy said Coach has launched The Black Alliance, which partners with historically Black universities to provide scholarships to students.

Furthermore, the Kate Spade New York Foundation will continue to support the mental health and wellbeing of women and girls of color in the New York City area said the company.

The news comes after model Joan Smalls, IMG, Color of Change, and the Black in Fashion Council Launched the #ChangeFashion campaign to fight racism and long-standing systemic issues within the fashion industry.

Photo: Coach, Facebook