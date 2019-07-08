Target and Jockey team up on underwear for "the young, millennial family"

Jockey is targeting the millennial shopper. The premium underwear and apparel brand has partnered with Target to launch Jockey Generation, a new line of men's, women's and children's items designed with the "young, millennial family" in mind, according to a company press release.

"Jockey is an internationally recognized brand with family values and an approachable product aesthetic," said Mark Fedyk, Jockey's COO and president, said in a statement. "As a family-owned company we focus on delivering the very best in comfort by promising a great fit, premium fabrics and uncompromising quality. The launch of Jockey Generation is created with the young, millennial family specifically in mind."

The line includes underwear and lounge wear with over 50 styles, including underwear, T-shirts, sleepwear and socks. Jockey used functional fabrics and innovative techniques in the creation of the line, such as its Repreve Polyester made from plastic bottles, StayNew technology that keeps items feeling fresh after numerous washes and its trademarked Cushion Comfort technology on socks that provides arch support.

Jockey Generation retails exclusively through Target with prices between 7 and 22 dollars. A portion of each purchase is donated to Jockey's foundation, the Jockey Being Family Foundation, which supports and educates adoptive families.

Image: Jockey International