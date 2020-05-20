Target announces designer collaboration with Cushnie & others

Target is teaming up with three designers for its latest limited-edition collaboration. The retailer's upcoming Designer Dress Collection is created in partnership with Cushnie, Lisa Marie Fernandez and LoveShackFancy, representing the style and spirit of each designer's core brand at Target's accessible pricing.

Target has been working closely with the three designers for over a year to bring its consumer base a unique and affordable selection of distinctive dresses.

“When we started working with these three designers, our collective hope with The Designer Dress Collection was, and still is, to evoke a sense of joy and confidence that comes with finding the perfect dress—especially as we hope for brighter days ahead," Jill Sando, Target's executive vice president and chief merchandising officer of style and owned brands, said in a press release.

The Designer Dress Collection will include over 70 dresses, marking the first time Target has created a clothing collection focused on a single item type.

Items will be priced between 40 and 60 dollars, in sizes ranging from XXS to 3X. The entire collection will be available for purchase online from June 6 and in select stores from June 15.

Image: Target