Target launches new activewear brand All In One

Target is starting 2020 off ready to prepare consumers for health and fitness New Year's resolutions. The American retailer has announced a new private label brand for activewear and sporting goods.

Called All In Motion, Target's new line was created using feedback from over 15,000 shoppers, and offers high quality performance fabrics at Target pricing. The activewear pieces include features such as wicking, water resistance, UPF50+ protection and odor control. The majority of products in the line incorporate materials sourced sustainably.

“After listening to and sweating alongside more than 15,000 men, women and kids across the country, one thing became abundantly clear to us: guests are seeking quality activewear and sporting goods that they trust will perform—at an affordable price," Jill Sando, Target's senior vice president, general merchandise manager, apparel and accessories and home, explained in an email sent to FashionUnited.

"That’s why we designed our newest owned brand, All in Motion, for the entire family and for all stages of their fitness journey. With a size-inclusive assortment that incorporates quality, durable fabrics and sustainably sourced materials, we are ringing in the New Year with a new collection that celebrates the joy of movement.”

All In Motion will launch on Target's website on January 17 and in stores on January 24, in a price range from 3.99 to 69.99 dollars. The line incudes styles for men in sizes S-3X, women in sizes XS- 4X and children in sizes Xs-XXL.

Images: Target