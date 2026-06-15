Target names Isaac Mizrahi creative director at large

American retailer Target, known for its budget-friendly prices, has named fashion designer Isaac Mizrahi as its first-ever creative director at large, designed to elevate the retailer’s position “as a destination for great design at an exceptional value”.

In a statement, the big box retailer said that in the newly created role, Mizrahi will serve as a creative adviser to Target’s internal design team, while also mentoring design talent, and advise on product design and innovation, as well as bring “fresh partnerships” to strengthen the retailer’s “design credibility and cultural relevance”.

Cara Sylvester, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer at Target, said: "Great design is deeply human, it ignites confidence and joy, and it's what guests tell us they love about shopping at Target.

"Isaac has always believed, as we do, that great design should be accessible to everyone. What excites me most is the opportunity to pair his creativity and perspective with the incredible talent we already have inside Target as we shape the next chapter of style and design for our guests."

Isaac Mizrahi returns to Target to build “design credibility and cultural relevance”

Isaac Mizrahi creative director at large at Target Credits: Target

As creative director at large, Mizrahi will be working alongside Gena Fox, senior vice president of design at Target, on product and design consultation, where he will advise across key product and design milestones, including new product concepts, design innovation and emerging trends.

He will also be responsible for identifying new opportunities for partnerships, capabilities and experiences “that strengthen Target's design leadership,” added the retailer.

Another key component of his role will be mentorship and talent development, with Mizrahi playing a central role in a new immersive programme launching this summer designed to accelerate creative development. Mizrahi will share his decades-long career in fashion and design and will work with select Target designers, from established leaders to emerging creatives, through one-on-one mentorship sessions, creative experiences and inspiration trips, and design workshops and consultations.

Mizrahi will also be on hand to build Target's brand and experiential moments through brand storytelling, design-focused collaborations and purpose-driven partnerships, including community engagement initiatives.

“Together, these efforts will help strengthen Target's leadership in style, design and value while continuing to deliver distinctive products, brands and experiences for guests,” added the American retailer.

Commenting on his new role with Target, Mizrahi said: "I'm thrilled to have this opportunity to inspire a brand I care so deeply about. My partners at Target and I have always shared the idea that great design should belong to everybody, and Target is poised to be the design authority in a way only Target can.

“My role is to collaborate with its incredible team to bring more joy, style and sophistication to design through storytelling, creativity and a shopping experience that feels even more fun."

Mizrahi first joined forces with Target in 2003, where he pushed to democratise fashion with his ‘Isaac Mizrahi for Target’ collection, which saw him being crowned the “King of Tarjay". The five-year collaboration spanned clothing, accessories and homeware, and is widely recognised as paving the way for other designers, such as Missoni, Anna Sui, Diane von Furstenberg, and Kate Spade, who then went on to partner with Target.

Isaac Mizrahi creative director at large at Target Credits: Target

Target puts “style, design and value” at the centre of new strategic vision

The American department store chain, which has more than 2,000 stores across the US, outlined a multi-year strategic plan in March 2026 under chief executive officer Michael Fiddelke to accelerate its return to growth. The strategy includes plans to refresh the store experience across the chain, invest in store payroll and training to elevate the guest experience, strengthen key areas of the assortment, and accelerate its use of technology, such as AI, to make shopping easier and more personalised.

At the heart of the “new chapter of growth,” is the plan to invest an incremental 2 billion US dollars in 2026, including more than 1 billion US dollars in additional capital expenditures and 1 billion US dollars in additional operating investments, to accelerate growth. This includes making more changes within all its stores than any year in the last decade, including updating floor plans and enhancing in-store displays across the chain to spotlight top items, new styles and key partnerships.

The retailer is also expecting to open more than 30 new stores this year as part of its path to 300 new stores by 2035, while investing in over 130 planned full-store remodels.

Target SoHo concept store in New York City Credits: Target

A “new expression” of the Target brand was opened in December 2025 in SoHo, New York City, with a one-of-a-kind retail concept store centred around an immersive, experiential format, “where everyday shopping meets play, discovery and style”.

Target said that the remodelled store was built for “the style-obsessed, the trend-hunters and the everyday explorers who want to be inspired,” and will feature a continuously evolving assortment “to keep pace with what’s next”.

Fiddelke said in a statement in March 2026: "This new chapter of growth at Target is defined by clear choices and rooted in a deeper understanding of our unique lane in retail, the guests we serve and the areas where we're distinctly positioned to win.

"This work is underway, and by putting style, design and value at the centre of every decision, we're making big changes to lead with a trend-forward assortment, elevate the guest experience, accelerate with technology and equip our teams to deliver the most delightful experience in retail, for today and over the long term."