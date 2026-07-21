Target partners with Rosie Assoulin for limited-edition collection

Target has partnered with New York-based luxury womenswear designer Rosie Assoulin to develop a limited-edition, designer collection.

Launching on July 25, the Rosie Assoulin x Target collection features Assoulin’s signature silhouettes and bold use of color across an extensive assortment of apparel, accessories, and the designer’s first-ever multi-item collection within the home category. The collection is inspired by the final golden days of summer and includes dresses, matching sets, everyday essentials, handbags, as well as kitchen towels, convertible beach-towel sarongs, and a tiffin box.

Rosie Assoulin x Target collection Credits: Target

“Our guests trust Target to bring them incredible style at an exceptional value, and partnerships like Rosie Assoulin x Target are a reflection of our merchandising authority of curating fresh, designer-inspired collections that guests can only find at Target,” said Tara Russell, senior vice president of apparel and accessories at Target, in a press release.

Known for her joyful sensibility when it comes to how women dress, Assoulin has been recognized as one of the industry’s most distinctive design voices. Since founding her namesake label, the CFDA award-winning designer has cultivated a devoted following, creating statement pieces that celebrate individuality while making high fashion feel approachable and wearable.

Rosie Assoulin x Target collection Credits: Target

“My favorite thing about this collection — and all of Rosie's work — is her ability to pair bold silhouettes, expressive color and an unmistakable point of view with pieces that feel effortless to wear,” continued Russell. “It captures the optimism and ease of late summer while giving guests fresh, designer-inspired style they can make their own long after the season ends.”

With most of the items in the Rosie Assoulin x Target capsule retailing for 50 US dollars or less, the collection also offers Target shoppers designer-driven styles at a more accessible price point.

Rosie Assoulin x Target collection Credits: Target

“We're so excited to partner with Target on this special collection,” said Rosie Assoulin, founder and creative director. “As a busy mom, I've been a Target customer for years, and it's been such a joy to work together to bring the spirit of summer to the shopper with approachable, effortless and convertible pieces that can be thrown on from the beach to a dinner with ease and accessibility.”

The Rosie Assoulin x Target collection launches on Target.com and select Target stores nationwide, in addition to the Target app, on July 25. To mark the occasion, Target's SoHo store in New York City will host an immersive shopping experience on the launch day, where customers can explore the collection through a community art installation and complimentary giveaways while supplies last.

Rosie Assoulin x Target collection Credits: Target

The latest designer collaborative collection to drop from Target, the launch comes as the retailer continues to press forward in its efforts to reclaim its status as a leading "style authority" for affordable fashion and home decor. Under CEO Michael Fiddelke's turnaround strategy, Target is betting on high-end design, social media–speed production, and creator commerce to revive its "Tar-zhay" appeal.