Taylor Thompson named as Paul Smith’s Foundation designer-in-residence

New York-based American designer Taylor Thompson, known for his brand 5000, has been selected by Paul Smith’s Foundation and the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) as the inaugural designer-in-residence programme recipient.

Thompson, a 2024 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund finalist and a 2025 Google Shopping American Emerging Designer of the Year nominee for the 2025 CFDA Fashion Awards, will join six UK-based designers, Harri, Joyce Bao, Renata Brenha, Petra Fagerstrom, Masha Popova and Eden Tan, in the second cohort of The Fashion Residency at Studio Smithfield.

Established in 2024, The Fashion Residency is a UK talent incubator that supports designers with mentorship and studio space in London by Projekt supported by the Mayor of London and Paul Smith’s Foundation and enabled through the City of London Corporation. The second cohort will begin in January 2026 and run for 12 months. They will have access to 5,000 square feet of workspace and enrol in a bespoke business skills training programme, including teaching in legal, finance, production and wholesaling, content creation, styling, communications, and social media from industry leaders.

Commenting on the honour, Thompson said in a statement: “London has a quiet way of inspiring change. That gives designers room to question, to refine, to evolve. The residency with Paul Smith is an opportunity to listen to the city, to its history and its modernity, and to let that dialogue shape the next chapter of 5000.”

The Fashion Residency in the UK to welcome first-ever American-based designer

Taylor Thompson - 5000 AW25 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Thompson will be the only American within the second cohort of designers. He got his start in fashion at 18, when he refined his skills by assisting influential artists like Desi Santiago and esteemed costume designer Zaldy Goco. By the age of 19, Thompson had secured a coveted position as an assistant designer at Hood By Air. In 2018, the designer expanded his horizons with a stint in Paris under the guidance of renowned designer Marine Serre. Today, he designs for his brand, 5000 (Five Thousand) which focuses on menswear tailoring and subverted classic styles. He made his catwalk debut with his autumn/winter 2025 collection.

Sir Paul Smith said: “Paul Smith’s Foundation is something that is so close to my heart. In January next year we start with our new cohort of 7 designers in a residency based in London, and very pleased to have a visitor from America! The first cohort has been a great success so long may it continue.”

Steven Kolb, chief executive officer and president of the CFDA, added: "Taylor Thompson's expertise and focus on tailoring for his brand 5000 makes this recognition as our inaugural designer-in-residence especially exciting as he embarks on a unique opportunity to gain invaluable experience alongside Sir Paul Smith and a community of international designers at Studio Smithfield.

"The CFDA thanks Paul Smith's Foundation for the continued collaboration, and we can't wait to see how Taylor flourishes through the residency."