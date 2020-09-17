Tayroc to launch student ambassador programme

British watch brand Tayroc is launching an independent student ambassador and mentorship programme this autumn.

The initiative is aimed at supporting students and young people in their career development, added Tayroc, by preparing students in finding work and internships, whilst helping them to develop skills.

Devised by Tayroc managing director and director of Lid Project, Gemma Noble, students will receive “on the job work experience,” utilising Tayroc and Lid Project’s ‘in-house’ experts, as well take part in monthly virtual mentorship seminars, product testing, and focus groups. There will also be a chance for students to submit ideas that will be credited and remunerated.

The seminars will cover subjects including social media marketing, buying and merchandising, communication, psychology and mental health in the workplace and personal professional development, such as interview preparation and CV writing, as well as give the students the opportunity to interact with the Tayroc and Lid Project teams.

Students can sign up to be an ambassador using Tayroc’s social media platforms and through a partnership with Student Beans using their student number for validation.

Participating students will receive a gift box containing a Tayroc watch, branded face covering, fragrance and soon to be launched clothing such as T-shirts and Hoodies.

Applications for the Tayroc student ambassador programme opens on September 21.

Image: courtesy of Tayroc