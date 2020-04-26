Technology will be antidote in fashion’s Covid recovery

As the US fashion industry entered its second month of isolation, Fashinnovation delivered its first virtual conference which according to its founder, Jordana Guimarães, united 80 speakers via Zoom with 125K+ viewers from 119 countries over the course of 2 days. Convened with support from the UN Office for Partnerships, in partnership with the Conscious Fashion Campaign, the event entitled Fashionnovation Worldwide Talks 2020 was organized in 3 weeks and coincided with the opening of Fashion Revolution Week. Change-making and coping with change were the primary topics on everyone’s agenda.

Experts looking to China for insight on a post-Covid society revealed that it involves no travel, killing time at home, rational consumer spending, and an increased emphasis on health and personal pampering.

Questions around whether we will try on clothes as freely as before, whether we will feel safe in fitting rooms, whether brick and mortar transactions will observe the six feet rule, whether the previously buoyant resale market will suffer, remain to be answered. But a cashless society was presented as inevitable now that money is labeled dirty. And the end of the fashion influencer is nigh, at least according to Harry Cunningham, Vice President Retail Brand Experience for Vera Bradley, who believes that as we all Zoom from our living rooms, the idea of individuals dressed to the nines posed in fantastic locations will strike us as inauthentic and out-of-date.

Entrepreneurs, educators, activists, strategists and thought leaders from all the facets of the industry future gazed, along with designers from both the emerging luxury market such as Bethany Williams in London, to established names such as Mara Hoffman, Kenneth Cole and Diane Von Furstenburg, who joined the conversation from the impressive library of her Connecticut home.