Ted Baker and Moss Bros launch the eco suit

Ted Baker has launched a sustainable men’s suit exclusively for Moss Bros that has been tailored from fine wool and recycled plastic bottles.

The Alter Eco Suit presents a sustainable twist on tailoring constructed from a fine wool blended with fibres from recycled plastics, blending naturally renewable wool with stretch and fibres made from salvaged PET bottles.

To add Ted Baker’s character to the suit, the Alter Eco Suit has been trimmed with an exclusively designed wave-print lining and matching removable lapel pin and pull-out pocket square.

The three-piece suit is exclusively available at selected Moss Bros. stores and comes in three colours, charcoal, navy and black, with prices starting from 110 pounds for the waistcoat, to 209 pounds for the jacket.

Images: courtesy of Ted Baker/Moss Bros