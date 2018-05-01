​Ted Baker launches childrenswear range on tedbaker.com

High street fashion retailer Ted Baker has launched its latest childrenswear line, Baker by Ted Bakerin its ow n onl ine webstore f or the first time.

Originally created in 2011, the first childrenswear collection was created in collaboration and sold exclusively at Debenhams. Now Baker by Ted Baker's Spring/Summer 2018 collection has launched on tedbaker.com in the UK. The new Baker by Ted Baker collection features signature prints with oriental blossoms and embellishments for girls, as well as rainforest prints and smart casual pieces for boys.

Prices for the collection range from 10 pounds for a pair of girls tights to 90 pounds for an embellishment dress.

Photos: Baker by Ted Baker, SS18