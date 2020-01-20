Ted Baker launches first-ever cosmetics collection

Fashion and lifestyle brand Ted Baker is expanding into beauty with its first-ever cosmetics collection, with the aim of offering a complete “ted to toe look”.

The ‘With Ted’ cosmetics collection launches exclusively online on January 31, ahead of a roll out into 10 stores, in London, Glasgow, Manchester, Sheffield, Liverpool, and Bluewater, on February 1.

The launch will also be celebrated with a special pop-up shop ‘Ted’s Townhouse’ that will be open on Burleigh Street in Covent Garden for the day. The pop-up will offer product testing and express makeovers alongside a host of events, including a chance to meet influencer InTheFrow and celebrity make-up artist Andrew Gallimore.

“Creating a beautiful range of cosmetics has given us the opportunity to bring the same standards of quality and creativity that we stand for in fashion,” said Gail Dobinson of Ted Baker in a statement. “Weʼve worked with the best labs and used the latest innovations in textures and pigments. The result is a truly modern approach to beauty – easy and effective.”

The 59-piece collection features a line-up of eye, lip and cheek essentials offering vibrant colours that have been designed to “enhance and illuminate all skin tones” as well as striking, compact packaging.

Lips are an important focus within the collection, with satin and matte finishes, glosses, chubby lip pencils and intense statement lip colours, while for the eyes, the collection includes luxury eye quads, a volumising mascara, an eyeliner marker pen and metallic eye colours.

The collection also includes blushers, bronzers and highlighters, with the aim of complementing the brand’s existing beauty accessories and perfumes.

Ted’s Townhouse experience will take place at 12 Burleigh Street in Covent Garden exclusively on February 1 from 10am to 6pm.

Images: courtesy of Ted Baker ‘With Ted’