Ted Baker launches ‘Made in Britain’ collection

Retailer Ted Baker is launching a new ‘Made in Britain’ collection featuring menswear and womenswear from today, November 5.

The collection will be positioned as a Ted Baker premium product offering and is the brand’s first significant move into “more contemporary, luxury fashion” as well as targeting a more youthful customer.

Celebrating Britishness and its “inherent quirks and cultures,” Ted Baker explains in a statement, that the ‘Made in Britain’ collection will have four statement drops a year, and will draw inspiration from the early 60’s youth culture combined with a modern, British twist and casual approach to dressing.

In addition, the collection will also pay homage to traditional Great British manufacturing and premium quality, with production taking place in Leicester and London.

Jennifer Roebuck, chief customer officer at Ted Baker, said: “With ‘Made in Britain,’ Ted Baker is targeting a more youthful customer, someone who understands the importance of quality and locally made products. As a brand we pride ourselves in British heritage, so it’s vital we support our local industry and community where possible.”

Key highlights includes an oversized knitted jumper dress, tailoring for men, a leather shirt dress, hoodies, and outerwear.

Ted Baker’s ‘Made in Britain’ will be available initially online, and then will be rolled out to select UK and EU stores, following local Covid-19 lockdowns. Prices range from 45 to 1,450 pounds.

Ted Baker uses QR technology to donate pre-loved coats in partnership with Hands on London

In addition, Ted Baker has also launched its second, annual pre-loved coats donation drive with Hands on London, a registered charity that runs the Wrap Up London initiative that delivers unwanted coats to those in need.

Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the retailer is innovating remote donations to its ‘Wrap up London’ initiative using CollectPlus postal service.

Between November 5 and 12, customers online will be provided with a QR code that links to a pre-paid CollectPlus label. This allows them to send their coats directly to a Wrap Up collection point free of charge. CollectPlus donations will be accepted by Hands On until November 25.

Images: courtesy of Ted Baker