Ted Baker launches new premium collection MiB

British fashion and lifestyle retailer Ted Baker is launching a new seasonal collection, MiB, described as a “love letter to the eclectic influences of modern British luxury and style”.

MiB will launch on March 18 and celebrates “the unique qualities of British creativity,” explains Ted Baker in a press release, with a focus on premium materials and skilled craftsmanship “but without taking itself too seriously”.

The collection for men and women features styles including a pinafore dress made from 100 percent vegetable leather, a vinyl maxi coat, woven joggers, Japanese selvedge denim jeans, a double-breasted midi dress made in 100 percent Irish linen, chunky knits, checkerboard short sleeve revere collar shirt, and front crease trousers. Most of which have been made in Britain.

With each MiB collection, Ted Baker will work with two “multi-skilled British collaborators” to curate individual edits of the range. For spring/summer 2021, the retailer has collaborated with actress Greta Bellamacina and artist Koyey Radical and asked them to share their unique interpretations of eclectic British style with four of their favourite MiB looks.

Both artists have also created an original piece of spoken word on what Britain means to them, which forms the core concept of the campaign film. Shot by Elliot James Kennedy and styled by Harry Lambert, the short film sees Bellamacina and Radical exchanging their perspectives across a table in a London café, sharing different and authentic associations and references on the same, unifying theme.

The MiB collection is available to buy from March 18 online at Ted Baker.

Images: courtesy of Ted Baker