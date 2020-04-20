Ted Baker launches online pop-up to aid coronavirus outbreak

British fashion brand Ted Baker is launching ‘Ted’s Bazaar’, an online pop-up shop featuring exclusive limit-edition merchandise, with 100 percent of profits going to local communities facing “current and future challenges” due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Launching May 1, the first collection will feature three exclusive Ted Baker designs, all of which the brand explains symbolises its support and appreciation for Covid-19 key workers, including a rainbow, an applause emoji and a ‘Home Hope Love’ slogan.

Prices range from 5 pounds for an A4 poster print, to 25 pounds for a T-shirt, with beanies, tea-towels and mugs also available as part of the collection, with 100 percent of profits from every sale going to charity.

The aim of ‘Ted’s Bazaar’ is to solely support community-based charities, with donations from the first collection going to Magic Breakfast, a charity that provides free, healthy breakfasts to school children across the UK who are at risk of hunger. Whilst the recent outbreak has forced schools to close, the charity continues to ‘keep breakfast going’ by providing take-home packs for families struggling to feed their children in such unprecedented times.

Beyond the current pandemic, Ted Baker confirmed that the ‘Ted’s Bazaar’ pop-up would continue to provide support for local communities with regular product launches, each dedicated to a different charity or relief effort.

The pop-up will be attached to Ted Baker’s existing e-commerce website and will encourage customers to help make a difference through “stylish acts of kindness,” added the retailer.

On the brand’s website they add: “This is so much more than a one-stop pop-up shop. With one eye firmly on the future, we’re looking at what’s important in the long term. To do our part to protect our community and put money directly in the hands of those who need it most.”

Image: courtesy of Ted Baker