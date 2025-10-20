Ted Baker launching activewear in November

British brand Ted Baker, part of the Authentic Brands Group portfolio, is launching into activewear, as it continues its evolution into a full lifestyle brand.

Ted Baker Sport will launch on November 13 across the UK and Western Europe, offering performance activewear for men and women targeting yoga, training and tennis, as well as wear beyond the gym.

In a statement, Ted Baker said the offering aims to redefine sportswear by “blending innovative design, functional performance, and the brand’s signature British DNA,” while ensuring the brand continues its evolution to meet the needs “of the modern, active consumer”.

Ted Baker Sport Credits: Ted Baker

Henry Stupp, president, EMEAI, Authentic Brands Group, said: “Ted Baker has always been synonymous with quality, detail, and personality. With Ted Baker Sport, we’re bringing those values into a new space, where movement and performance meet effortless style.”

The debut autumn/winter 2025 collection spans a full lifestyle-performance offering, with pieces utilises Vapour Dry and Aeroflow technology, with premium fabrics like nylon-elastane blends, scuba knits, and lightweight wovens with technical benefits such as stretch, shape retention, moisture management, and thermal comfort.

Ted Baker Sport Credits: Ted Baker

As well as performance and functionality, the pieces will also showcase Ted Baker’s signature craftsmanship and attention to detail, as well as the British brand’s fashion-forward DNA with design details such as scalloped trims, reflective detailing, and print accents nod.

For women, highlights include supportive yoga bras and sculpt leggings, versatile layering pieces like studio sweatshirts and wrap cardigans, and performance-driven tennis dresses and skorts in seasonal colours and prints.

Ted Baker Sport Credits: Ted Baker

In menswear, hero pieces include performance tees, woven shorts with hidden storage, lightweight hybrid jackets, and warm-up track separates that balance comfort with functionality.

Ted Baker Sport will be available direct from the brand’s website and select retail partners. Prices will range from 35 pounds for essentials to 250 pounds for outerwear.

Ted Baker Sport Credits: Ted Baker

Ted Baker Sport Credits: Ted Baker

Ted Baker Sport Credits: Ted Baker