Ted Baker partners with Hands on London

Fashion and lifestyle retailer Ted Baker is teaming up with Hands on London, a charity that delivers unwanted coats to those in need, as part of its ‘Wrap up London’ initiative.

Kick-starting this month, Ted Baker has been named the first official fashion brand involved in the Wrap Up London campaign, which works with charities and community organisations to support the homeless, elderly, refugees, children and families living in poverty by providing them with coats.

Ted Baker will be creating “drop shops” across their UK branches to collect preloved coats from customers on November 15 and 16. These coats will then be donated to the local Wrap Up collection point, helping to keep those most vulnerable a little warmer this winter.

As a special thank-you, Ted Baker has said that any customers donating an item to the charity will receive an exclusive 15 percent off discount to spend on something new, which can be redeemed in-store or online.

The Wrap Up London initiative, now in its ninth year, has collected and distributed 137,980 coats across Britain.