Ted Baker signs global licensing agreement with Timex

Ted Baker has announced a global licensing agreement with Timex Group, which the brand states will allow it to “underpin its own global plans” to create watches that will “fully complement” its current apparel and accessory collections.

Timex Group will launch the new collections Internationally through premium retail partners and its global distributor network in summer 2019.

Ted Baker chief executive Ray Kelvin said in a statement: “This is an exciting opportunity for Ted Baker to drive accelerated growth in our watch business by leveraging the Timex Group global footprint and infrastructure, in line with our strategy to further develop Ted Baker as a global lifestyle brand.”

Timex Group president and chief executive Reiss Schmidt added: “We are delighted to bring Timex Groups expertise and long history as an authentic watchmaker to Ted Baker and look forward to producing exciting and innovative timepieces for their consumers.”

Ted Baker is a global lifestyle brand that operates through three main distribution channels: retail, which includes e-commerce; wholesale; and licensing, which includes territorial and product licences. It offers a wide range of collections including menswear, womenswear, childrenswear, accessories, jewellery and footwear, luggage, home interiors, fragrance and skinwear, and gifting and stationery.

The British retailer has 532 stores and concessions worldwide, comprising of 195 in the UK, 113 in Europe, 127 in North America, 88 in the Middle East, Africa and Asia and 9 in Australasia.

The Timex Group design, manufactures and markets timepieces globally, and includes a portfolio of owned and licensed brands, including Timex, Guess, GC, Versace, Versus Versace, Salvatore Ferragamo and Nautica.