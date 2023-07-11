Telfar collaborates with Melissa on a summer capsule collection

New York-based accessories brand Telfar, founded by designer Telfar Clemens, has unveiled a new collaboration with Brazilian footwear brand Melissa.

The collaboration brings together both brands' aesthetics into a ‘Telly Jelly’ capsule collection, a summer offering of transparent shoppers and sandals.

The capsule showcases a fully transparent and “futuristic take” on Telfar’s shopper bags, explains the brand, which will be available in small, medium and large sizes, alongside unisex slides to match.

Telfar and Melissa ‘Telly Jelly’ capsule collection Credits: Telfar

The crystal-clear collection features fluid lines and tubular construction and is moulded using Melissa's exclusive and sustainable Melflex materials, its own form of 100 percent recyclable PVC. The shoppers are also totally concert and festival compliant, added the brand.

The ‘Telly Jelly’ capsule collection will drop on July 14 on Telfar.net, and July 17 on shopmelissa.com, and Galeria Melissa New York. Prices for the bags range from 150 to 250 US dollars, while the slides are 100 US dollars.

Telfar and Melissa ‘Telly Jelly’ capsule collection Credits: Telfar

Telfar and Melissa ‘Telly Jelly’ capsule collection Credits: Telfar