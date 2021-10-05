Telfar launches Bag Security Program III

The Telfar shopping bag, otherwise known as the “Brooklyn Birkin” has become as difficult to acquire as an actual Birkin, and it’s a fraction of the price. Today, Telfar has launched its third Bag Security Program to give customers a shot at getting the coveted handbag. The Bag Security Program, known in this iteration as BSPIII, is a presale event that allows customers to secure any shopping bag of their choosing minus size, color, or quality limitations.

Beginning at noon today, shopper will have a 36-hour window to select the bag or bags of their choosing to be made custom and shipped to their door by March 31, 2022. For the first time, BSP will be integrated and featured on the new TELFAR TV app with performances, announcements, and call-ins from surprise gusts to chat with Telfar, taking place through the 1.5-day event.

The third rollout of the Bag Security Program allow customers to Pay in 4 increments with Klarna. The Telfar shopping bag has become so influential that it secured Telfar Clemens the 2020 CFDA Award for Accessories Designer of the Year.