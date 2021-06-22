Telfar to launch sportswear

The New York Times has reported that, Telfar, the brand most famous for their coveted shopper tote, will be launching its first sportswear collection this September. Telfar was founded by its namesake founder, Telfar Clemens, who won the 2017 CFDA Vogue Fashion Fund Award, further catapulting him to stardom.

Telfar’s take on sportswear can now be seen after he designed the Olympic uniform for the Liberian team. Several pieces from the collection will be sold during the games, which are set to start this week in Tokyo. The Olympic pieces will be sold via drops, but the larger collection will go on sale in September.

The Olympic collection includes duffel bags, sweatpants, unitards, and leggings featuring the Liberian flag’s star and Telfar’s T brand logo. It might have been an uphill battle to summer Olympics, but it certainly wasn’t one for Telfar to find his space in sportswear.