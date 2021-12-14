Tell Your Friends collaborates with Playboy

Elevated leisurewear label Tell Your Friends has collaborated with lifestyle brand Playboy to create a unisex ready-to-wear collection for holiday 2021. The 10-piece capsule collection uses retro motifs on the signature silk and loungewear separates Tell Your Friends is best known for to pay homage to Playboy’s legacy of pleasure and luxury.

Styles include a reversible bomber jacket, an oversized sweater with a spray-painted Playboy logo, a long kimono style robe with custom allover print featuring both the TYF and Playboy Rabbit Head logos, and silk separates. The collection has debuted simultaneously across the Playboy, Revolve, and Fwrd platforms on. Retail prices range from 198 dollars to 398 dollars.

Collaborations have become a key part of Playboy’s business as they work on their growth. The brand has recently collaborated with Yandy for a successful collection that strengthened both brands positioning.