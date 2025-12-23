Tendam and UDIT publish pioneering study on the carbon footprint of fashion e-commerce

Fashion group Tendam and the University of Design, Innovation and Technology (UDIT) have released a pioneering study analysing the consumer carbon footprint of fashion e-commerce, offering new data-driven insights into the environmental impact of online shopping in the sector.

Titled Consumer Carbon Footprint of Fashion E-Commerce, the research was led by the Tendam Sustainability Lab and applies life-cycle analysis and multi-criteria environmental evaluation to assess emissions generated throughout the online purchasing process, including delivery and returns. The study compares home delivery, click-and-collect and traditional in-store shopping models.

Findings show that Tendam’s omnichannel model generates up to 7.5 times fewer emissions per order than pure digital players, with an average footprint of around 400g CO₂ per order, compared with 1,500–3,000g CO₂ for online-only platforms. The difference is attributed to Tendam’s physical retail network, proximity to customers and consolidated logistics.

The research will inform Tendam’s ESG strategy and future innovation in logistics and circularity, while also highlighting the value of university–industry collaboration in advancing measurable, evidence-based sustainability across the European fashion sector.