Tesco becomes the first retailer to cover VAT on period pants

Supermarket giant Tesco is reducing the price of its F&F range of period pants by covering the cost of VAT after it announced it was joining the ‘Say Pants to the Tax’ campaign calling on the Government to reclassify period pants in line with other period products which have been exempt from VAT since 2021.

In a statement, Tesco said the permanent price reduction would be across all eight lines of its own brand F&F period pants, with a three-pack reduced to 14.40 pounds from 18 pounds and a single pack of pants reduced to 6 pounds from 7.50 pounds.

Tesco added that it is covering the 20 percent reduction to make period pants “more affordable” for customers, as well as highlight the industry campaign kickstarted by high street retailer M&S and period underwear brand Wuka to reclassify the reusable knickers as a period product in this year’s autumn statement.

Christine Heffernan, Tesco group communications director, said: We know that the cost of buying essential period products can be a real struggle for many people. And we want to do our bit to help by covering the cost of VAT on period pants, helping to make this more sustainable option more affordable for customers.

“We were the first retailer to cover the cost of VAT on period products in 2017 and we’re proud to be helping customers again by covering the cost of VAT on period pants now, to make them that bit more affordable.”