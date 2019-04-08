Teva launches collaboration with Publish Brand

Footwear brand Teva has launched an apparel collection and custom sandal with streetwear brand, Publish Brand for spring 2019.

The collaboration features a men’s limited-edition Original Universal Premier sandal, tee and jogger combining casual and contemporary with traces of military prep, with the aim of merging Teva’s outdoor roots with Publish Brand's utilitarian aesthetic to create what both brands are calling a “down-to-earth streetwear capsule collection”.

The collection celebrates bold colour with safety orange, designed to pop in the great outdoors, and olive green, intended to camouflage into the scenery, to highlight a “clash of metaphors” that marries both brands' ethos into one cohesive head-to-toe collection.

"We are extremely excited to partner with Publish Brand. Merging streetwear with the rugged functionality of Teva, this collaboration draws inspiration from opposing aesthetics to create one cohesive collection," said Erika Gabrielli, senior marketing director at Teva in a statement. "The collection represents a creative exploration of expression and design where outdoor intersects with street in a fresh way for fans of both brands."

The Teva x Publish Brand capsule collection is available online at Teva.com, PublishBrand.com and select retailers and the Tee retails for 40 US dollars and the Legacy Jogger pant for 92 US dollars, while the sandals retail for 100 dollars.

Images: courtesy of Teva