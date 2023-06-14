Teva unveils capsule collection with Misa Hylton

Footwear brand Teva, part of Deckers Brands, has unveiled a capsule collection with fashion stylist Misa Hylton.

According to the Teva, the collection celebrates Hylton's signature style and features one-of-a-kind takes on two Teva sandal silhouettes: the Flatform Universal and Hurricane XLT2 Gladiator.

The Teva x Misa Hylton collection, which will be sold exclusively at Macy’s, features luxe details, vibrant graphics, and unique metal hardware on Teva’s signature strapping system, drawing upon Hylton’s Japanese heritage as inspiration.

The limited-edition Flatform Universal, priced at 80 US dollars, features straps based on graphic sketches mixed with rich coloured abstract paints and premium gold metal hardware, while the new evolution of the Hurricane XLT2 Gladiator, priced at 135 US dollars, is accented in peach blossom tones, soft suede details, and pops of luxe gold metal.

Credits: Image: Teva; Teva x Misa Hylton collection, Misa Hylton (left) with model.

Commenting on the collaboration, Hylton said in a statement: "I have a deep appreciation for bold and vibrant prints, as well as Japanese graffiti, which not only celebrate my heritage but also reflect my passion for Hip Hop style and culture.

"When designing for the Teva x Misa Hylton collaboration, I wanted to infuse these elements to create a timeless collector's item - a small piece of my world - that can be dressed up or down, offering versatility and flexibility, while remaining unique and original."

Anders Bergstrom, vice president, global general manager of Teva Footwear at Deckers Brands, added: "What we choose to wear and the combination of how we wear these items together weaves a subtle story about who we are as an individual.

“Through our collaboration with Misa Hylton, we want our consumers to own and celebrate their individual style without having to sacrifice comfort for fashion, while still creating a collection that empowers you to take on all your everyday adventures."

The Teva x Misa Hylton collaboration is available exclusively at Macy's, Macys.com and Teva.com.