Textile Exchange names H&M no. 1 in organic cotton and certified down

Global non-profit Textile Exchange has ranked the H&M Group as the leader in use of organic cotton and down certified by the Responsible Down Standard, in its 2019 Material Change Insights Report.

The H&M Group sources preferred cotton, including organic cotton, recycled cotton and cotton sourced through the Better Cotton Initiative. It is also one of the world's largest users of recycled wool, recycled nylon and lyocell.

The company aims to source all of its materials from recycled items or in a more sustainable way by 2030. Its next steps are to increase its percentage of recycled fibers, and to continue actively investing in new textile recycling technologies.

“We are delighted to see H&M Group committed on all fronts," Liesl Truscott, director of european and materials strategy for Textile Exchange, said in a statement.

"From a climate change and natural resource perspective, it is going to require both adopting recycled and preferred renewable materials and building truly resilient supply communities – and relationships. The industry needs leaders like H&M Group to find holistic, inclusive solutions to interconnected problems. That's what the Textile Exchange Material Change Index is designed to support."