Teyana Taylor launches fashion collection with PrettyLittleThing

American singer-songwriter and actress Teyana Taylor has unveiled her first fashion collection with British online retailer PrettyLittleThing since being named the brand’s creative director in a year-long partnership.

Taylor’s debut collection for the brand, launching on January 25, blends “girly girl” with a “tomboy edge” and offers a “fit for everyone” as the pieces range from UK size 4 to 26.

The 25-piece collection pays homage to her vision of a 90’s aesthetic “where high fashion couture meets streetwear” and features utility jackets with matching faux leather joggers and bodycon dresses in mesh, print and slogans. Key prints will be snake print and bohemian paisley, alongside pops of neon, soft greys and chocolate colours.

Commenting on her edit with PrettyLittleThing, Taylor said in a statement: “I always felt like my journey was to help others bring their visions to life. I’ve always been an overseer, just wanting to be 100 percent creatively involved in everything I do.

“Being a creative director, it isn’t just sitting down at the board, I won’t be sitting at a table just designing. You get to really explore your ideas. There is so much more you get to do — it’s really exciting and I’ve had so much freedom to be allowed to design this collection from scratch with the team. I would never just put my name on something and not want to be fully be involved and totally put my all into it.”

Images: courtesy of PrettyLittleThing