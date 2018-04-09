Central Saint Martins has taken over the windows of Tezenis’ Regent Street store to showcase its interactive visual project that showcase the DNA of Tezenis with the unique style of British fashion.

The six month #MakeYourLook project, features recent graduates from the school, and aims to make London shoppers stop and take a moment from their busy day, by creating an interactive window display opposite the Oxford Circus Crossing.

The result is a fully interactive window, where shoppers can create their own outfits from a selection of products on a moving conveyor belt system, via controls on the window.

Shoppers are then encouraged to show their chosen outfit in-store to access rewards and discounts whilst the campaign is live, as well as to show their looks on Snapchat, where the brand has launched a unique filter dedicated to the collaboration, available only in-store.

The project also saw each of the Central Saint Martins graduates taking part in a build up event for the main window by each styling their own mannequin wearing Tezenis to promote the interactive window display.

The Tezenis x CSM window will be live until April 15 at the brand’s Regent Street store in London.