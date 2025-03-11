The Accessories Council names recipients for 2025 ACE Awards

The Accessories Council (Ac) has shared the name of its honorees for the 2025 Accessories Council Excellence Awards (ACE Awards).

The annual ACE Awards gala, set to take place on May 6, 2025, at the historic Pierre Hotel in New York City, honors individuals and companies that aid the growth of the accessories industry. This year’s event will see the Ac present its prestigious Iconoclast honor, for the first time, to the legendary Betsey Johnson.

The 2025 ACE Awards are presented across various categories. For example, Stuart Weitzman will receive the award for Brand Collaboration, while New Balance will be recognized for Brand Innovation. Movado has been named Brand of the Year, and Staud will be celebrated as the Emerging Designer. Bethann Hardison will be inducted into the Hall of Fame, and Debbi Hartley-Triesch of Nordstrom will be recognized as Merchant of the Year.

The 2025 ACE Awards will also honor several Legacy Award recipients, recognizing their remarkable milestones in the accessories industry. Patricia Nash is being celebrated for 15 years of excellence, while Rebecca Minkoff and Tom Ford Eyewear will each be recognized for 20 years of innovation. VSP Vision is being celebrated for an impressive 70 years, and Oakley will be honored for reaching its 50-year milestone. Additionally, Bulova will be celebrated for an extraordinary 150 years of craftsmanship and heritage.

“In recognizing these brands and individuals throughout varying stages of their careers, the ACE Awards celebrate their contributions to the industry, their ability to inspire others, and their dedication to shaping the future of retail,” said Karen Giberson, president & CEO of the Accessories Council, in a statement.

“The Ac could not be more excited to celebrate the 2025 class of honorees and legacy players who have not only endured the test of time but have excelled in today’s dynamic and demanding retail landscape.”

The Ac celebrates global brands and pioneers who help shape the accessories industry. The ACE Awards honor designers, brands, retailers, and media figures who drive accessory sales and innovation, while the Legacy honors recognize businesses reaching major milestones. Past recipients include Burberry, Coach, Hermès, Louis Vuitton, Tiffany & Co., and more.