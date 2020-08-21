The Alkemistry launches new craft concept

London-based fine jewellery brand, The Alkemistry has launched a new concept which allows customers to weave their very own piece of jewellery from 18-carat gold chain and vibrant silk.

The concept is called ‘Kumachi’ and honours an ancient Japanese weaving technique, which aims to harness luxury, craft, mindfulness and sustainability into one product.

The Alkemistry founder and creative director, Kirstie Gibbs said in a statement: “During lockdown I started to practise Japanese weaving as a way to relax. I soon realised that it was a wonderfully meditative and satisfying process, so I decided to design a weaving kit using precious materials, that we could sell at The Alkemistry. It’s the perfect activity for those wanting to enjoy something creative, relaxing but luxurious in the comfort of their own home.”

Kumachi derives from two Japanese words, ‘kumi’ meaning ‘coming together’ and ‘hachi’ meaning ‘eight’, signifying the entwining of eight cords, and each Kumachi kit contains four colours of silk thread, an 18-carat gold chain and clasp, a weaving wheel, a luxe glass sand timer and a scroll with step-by-step instructions.

Each colour of silk thread provides enough length to make three different versions of the bracelet, meaning customers will be able to craft something totally unique, with 32 different colour combinations to choose from, including the option of making a bracelet in all one colour.

The Alkemistry believes that “luxury should be everlasting” and has made Kumachi part of its ‘Always’ concept, meaning that in the future, customers can return their Kumachi chain to The Alkemistry to be upcycled into something new.

Gibbs added: “We believe that fine jewellery should last a lifetime. Diamonds and gold are some of the most precious and strong elements on the planet, meaning we can keep transforming them to match your style. This level of upcycling ensures less waste and makes buying precious materials a more sustainable option.”

The Alkemistry Kumachi Kit retails for 295 pounds.

Images: courtesy of The Alkemistry