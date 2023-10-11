The Amiri Prize names 2023 finalists

The Amiri Prize, the annual fashion award and incubator launched in 2021, has announced the finalists for the 2023 edition after receiving nearly 1,000 applications worldwide.

There are nine emerging designer brands in the running for the 2023 Amiri Prize, launched by Mike Amiri, founder and creative director of the LA-based brand to spotlight “the unique and varied voices shaping our future,” as well as establish a support system outside what he calls “the often-inaccessible establishment”.

The 2023 finalists are Abdel El Tayeb of El Tayeb Nation, Dorian Who, Ekwerike Chukwuma of Wuman, Grace Ling, Keith Herron of Advisry, Li Gong of 8On8, Lukhanyo Mdingi, Luke Zhou and Mike Huang, the duo behind LukeWarmPeople, and Maxwell Osborne of AnOnlyChild.

The Amiri Prize 2023 finalist - Maxwell Osborne of AnOnlyChild Credits: The Amiri Prize

Each was chosen by a judging panel led by Amiri for having work that conveyed “a sense of purpose, personality, and individualism”.

This year’s edition of the prize was open to international applications and has finalists from Africa, Asia, Europe and North America. The winner will receive 100,000 US dollars and a yearlong mentorship with Mike.

Amiri said in a statement: "The Amiri Prize is incredibly personal and important to me. Providing a platform for new talent is a core value of the brand and stems from my own dedication and unconventional path.

“The winner of the Prize will receive a year-long mentorship with myself and access to our infrastructure and resources, empowering them to follow their vision and scale their brand.”

The winner will be decided by a judging panel, including Colm Dillane, Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, Law Roach, Lucia Liu, June Ambrose, Rocco Liu, Salehe Bembury, Samuel Ross, and Will Welch.