The Atomics to release H&M Loves Coachella collection

Indio - H&M has announced its collaborative partner for this year’s Coachella collection. The collaboration, entitled H&M Loves Coachella, will tap the influence of music group The Atomics for a festival-inspired collection.

The key pieces for womenswear include a sheer black lace dress, heart-shaped glasses, faux suede chokers, and a floral-embroidered denim jacket. Other staples include a metallic bodysuit as well as other effortless, fun styles. The collection also includes menswear such as tie-dye shirts and drawstring shorts. Keeping with the theme of the music festival, all of the pieces will show off a flirty, desert vibe.

Coachella and H&M launch another fashion collection

The alternative pop band decided to do the collaborative piece due to the popularity this collection has gotten in the past. The band also released a music video that encompasses the Coachella atmosphere, showing off a fun-loving, free environment as part of its campaign. The music group covers “Lets Live For Today” by The Grass Roots for the video, reflecting Coachella fashion on an international scale. "H&M Loves Coachella has all the pieces to get the festival spirit, wherever you are in the world," The Atomics said in a statement. The collection will kick off with a launch at the H&M flagship in Times Square on March 16 with a performance by the band.

H&M has partnered with Coachella for over eight years as a music sponsor for the arts and music festival. In the future, H&M continues to team with the event as an official sponsor. "We loved collaborating with the Coachella team for this collection,” said Pernilla Wohlfahrt, creative director and head of design of H&M. “They gave us such great feedback on our designs.”

In the past, Coachella has released numerous collaborations with brands and artists including Alexander Wang, the Weeknd, and more. The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is held annually in Indio featuring various genres of rock, hip-hop, indie, and pop music. In teaming with designers, the festival has become popular for its own style of fashion. The newest collection, in teaming with The Atomics, will be available in the U.S. starting March 23 and online from March 30. H&M Loves Coachella will also launch the collection internationally starting March 30.

Photos: H&M