The British Fashion Council to bring back the City Wide Celebration this fall

The British Fashion Council (BFC) has announced the return of the City Wide Celebration (CWC) this September.

A curated programme of special experiences and activations, the event is designed to connect brands, retailers, designers, and the public in cultural institutions and leading hospitality venues.

Taking place across London, Liverpool, Manchester, and Newcastle, CWC seeks to serve as a bridge across commerce and culture, supporting retail expansion across the country and deepening connections with the fashion industry by bringing together different business sectors and involving the public in collaborative installations and exhibitions.

This year, CWC will launch ‘At Home With,’ a nationwide series of panel discussions and talks that highlight the geographic background and cultural roots of some of the most renowned British designers.

Presented by 1664 Blanc, also a principal partner of London Fashion Week (LFW) for the second year running, the series sees the beer brand continue its commitment to supporting up-and-coming fashion talent while expanding LFW’s reach to wider audiences throughout the city and across the entire country.

Designers and brands set to participate in the series include Barbour, Kazna Asker, Matty Bovan, Nadine Merabi, Patrick McDowell, S.S. Daley, Talia Byre, and The Winter House. ‘At Home With’ showcases British fashion talent outside London, highlighting regional designers and connecting with local communities. The new initiative reflects BFC’s CEO, Laura Weir’s, strategy to spread British fashion influence beyond the capital and recognize creativity nationwide.

The program will work alongside the newly announced BFC Fashion Assembly, a creative education initiative developed by Sarah Mower that will launch in schools across the country in 2026. Together, these programs aim to create a comprehensive approach to reimagining British fashion’s national identity through local connections and emerging talent development.

‘At Home With’ kicks off in Liverpool on September 6 in Gordon Ramsay Bread Street Kitchen & Bar, with a panel discussion with S.S. Daley and Patrick McDowell, moderated by Talia Byre. Another talk is scheduled to take place in Manchester on September 13, at the Trafford Centre with Nadine Merabi, The Winter House, Matty Bovan, and Kazna Asker, which will be moderated by Emma Davidson, Fashion Director of Editorial and Partnerships at Dazed magazine. Tickets for the events are available on Eventbrite.

Other talks are planned for the following weekends in London and Newcastle, with the full schedule for CWC slated for announcement later this summer. Key BFC Patrons will partner on the activations in each city, including Trafford Centre, Eldon Square, Fenwick Newcastle, and Liverpool One.