The Cambridge Satchel Co. teams up with Roald Dahl’s Matilda

British accessories brand The Cambridge Satchel Co. has unveiled its Matilda collaboration with The Roald Dahl Story Company.

The collaboration includes bags, notebooks and accessories and coincides with the release of ‘Roald Dahl’s Matilda: The Musical’ film, which is currently out at cinemas in the UK and Ireland and will be on Netflix in the rest of the world from December 25.

The collection features “much-loved” Cambridge Satchel Co. products including satchel-inspired backpacks and leather notebooks embossed with designs by renowned illustrator Quentin Blake and quotes from Roald Dahl’s ‘Matilda’.

Other pieces include purses, keyrings, luggage tags, and bookmarks in six core and limited edition The Cambridge Satchel Co. colours.

Image: The Cambridge Satchel Co. by Richard Boll

Key pieces from the collaboration, including the 14 Inch Batchel Backpacks can be seen in ‘Roald Dahl’s Matilda: The Musical’ film.

Prices for the Cambridge Satchel Co. x Matilda collection range from 15 to 245 pounds and will be available in all stores, including the brand’s new three-month Covent Garden pop-up, and online.

Image: The Cambridge Satchel Co. by Richard Boll

The Cambridge Satchel Co. returns to Covent Garden, London

Image: The Cambridge Satchel Co. by Richard Boll

The Cambridge Satchel Co. has returned to the heart of Covent Garden, where it opened its first store back in 2013, with a three-month pop-up located at 7 North Piazza Arcade.

The pop-up houses its classic styles in both core and seasonal colours, including its leather satchel range and handbag styles such as The Isla and The Mini One Buckle, as well as new tweed and lattice pattern designs.

In addition, it stocks the brand’s premium Cambridge Collection, featuring The Doctor’s Bag, The Sophie and most recently The Mini Sophie, all handcrafted with soft calf grain leather and finished with a premium cotton twill lining.

Image: The Cambridge Satchel Co. by Richard Boll