The case for sustainable Halloween costumes

A survey by Henfield Storage has uncovered the Halloween habits of Brits, particularly focusing on wastefulness during the spooky season. The findings reveal that 34 percent of Halloween participants opt to reuse old costumes, while nearly 10 percent choose second-hand costumes. Surprisingly, 16 percent still buy new costumes every year, contributing to an estimated 2,000 tonnes of plastic waste in the UK, equivalent to 83 million Coca-Cola bottles.

Online searches for fast-fashion Halloween costumes have decreased by one-third compared to the previous year, suggesting a shift in consumer behavior. The second-hand marketplace Depop offers numerous Halloween costume and decoration listings, emphasising sustainability.

Ben Sutton-Jones of Henfield Storage said to mind the environmental impact of disposable Halloween trends and encourages the reuse of classic costumes. Halloween spending in the UK has doubled over the past decade, with costumes being the most significant expense, according to surveys.

Buying pre-loved costumes can provide a fresh look without harming the environment. While clothing resale is gaining popularity, the purchase of used decorations is not as widespread. However, platforms like Depop and Vinted offer listings for affordable Halloween decorations.