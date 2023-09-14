The CFDA announces nominees and honourees for the 2023 Fashion Awards

The Council of Fashion Designers of America has announced the nominees and honourees for all categories of this year’s CFDA Fashion Awards, presented in partnership with Amazon.

For the American Womenswear Designer of the Year award, Altuzarra’s Joseph Altuzarra, Christopher John Rogers, Khaite’s Catherine Holstein, Tory Burch, and Luar’s Raul Lopez are nominated.

The American Menswear Designer of the Year nominees are Willy Chavarria, Colm Dillane for KidSuper, Mike Amiri for Amiri, Teddy von Ranson for Teddy Vonranson, and Thom Browne for Thom Browne New York, who is the current council chairman.

For accessories, Coach’s Stuart Vevers, The Row’s Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen, Ana Khouri, and Brandon Blackwood are nominated for the American Accessory Designer of the Year award. Lopez is also named again in this category, likely due to the rise in popularity of the Luar Ana bag.

The Shop with Google American Emerging Designer of the Year nominees are Bach Mai, Connor McKnight, Rachel Scott of Diotima, Tanner Fletcher’s Tanner Richie and Fletcher Kessell, and Carly Mark of Puppets And Puppets, who was nominated for the award last year.

Previous years have seen designers like Elena Velez, Edvin Thompson of Theophilio, and Christopher John Rogers take the title, all on the brink of major success in the industry.

Some of the honouree awards include Vera Wang for the Board of Directors Tribute, Mara Hoffman for the Environmental Sustainability Award, and most notably Jonathan Anderson for the International Designer of the Year thanks to his contributions at Loewe and his own label J.W. Anderson.