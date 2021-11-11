The Children’s Place launches tween brand Sugar and Jade

Children’s apparel retailer The Children’s Place has announced the launch of tween brand Sugar and Jade.

The new apparel, footwear and accessories brand has already launched five new collections, and will remain a digital only brand. Available on its own website, it will also be sold on The Children’s Place’s new e-commerce platform.

“Based on our leadership position in the big girls’ apparel and accessory space, we are uniquely positioned to retain our tween customer as she transitions from The Children’s Place brand to her next style stage,” said Jane Elfters, president and CEO of The Children’s Place. “We have over four million customers to whom we are immediately marketing this exciting new brand, and we will deploy an “always on” strategy that drives customer acquisition.”

As a part of Sugar and Jade’s marketing strategy, the brand will spotlight mentor’s stories and provide a platform for various tweens to share their own fashion experiences. The new label aims to encourage individuality with its “Be Ur True Self” slogan.

The brand also has a free shopping, free returns, everyday policy with no minimum purchase requirement. A loyalty program will provide customers with special offers and exclusive access to events.

“We consistently receive positive customer feedback on our big girls’ assortment,” said senior vice president of creative design at The Children’s Place, Jennifer Groves. “Pairing our deep understanding of our big girl customer with our extensive market research, we are confident that Sugar and Jade will deliver what our tween girl is looking for.”