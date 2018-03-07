The Cords and Co team up with Atelier Choque Le Goff

The Cords and Co, the world’s first brand dedicated to corduroy, is following up its collaboration with Alpha Industries with a new capsule collection with Paris-based design studio Atelier Choque Le Goff featuring jackets and T-shirts.

Inspired by basic signs and their messages, the Cords x Atelier Choque Le Goff capsule collection features some of The Cords’ key styles reinvented with Choque Le Goff’s disruptive graphic work. Key pieces includes a trucker jacket and an M-65 jacket both featuring the brand’s signature premium corduroy alongside a line of jersey T-shirts all with patch detailing designed by Choque Le Goff.

The Cords and Co’s co-founder Viktor Tell, said: “By marrying some of The Cords & Co’s core styles with Choque Le Goff’s intelligent graphic work, we continue to explore multi-discipline artistic expressions and push the boundaries of typical corduroy concepts.”

Commenting on the collaboration, Atelier Choque Le Goff added: “For us, using corduroy as a new reference was about challenging peoples’ minds to take new turns or to switch habits. Our initial thought was really how can we shift conventional symbols? Basic things like for example, can we make left become right or yes become no? Our aim is to create confusion and try to make people question and play with their habits, their conventional perceptions and personal references, if only for the fun of it. This is the overall theme for both the collection and the campaign itself."

The capsule unisex line is available in The Cords and Co flagship stores, as well as online, with prices ranging from 50 to 270 pounds.

Images: courtesy of The Cords and Co