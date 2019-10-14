The Council of Fashion Designers of America welcomes 23 new members

The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) has announced 23 new fashion designers as its members, bringing its total membership count to 483.

Membership in the CFDA is invitation-only and determined by election. An admissions process takes place each spring, and eligible candidates must be of recognized ability, standing and integrity within the fashion industry, and must be actively engaged in creative fashion design, according to the Council's website.

The 23 newest members to the CFDA include Emily Adams Bode of Bode; Kristopher Brock and Laura Vassar of Brock Collection, Hunting Season’s Danielle Corona, Nicola Glass of Kate Spade New York, Batsheva Hay, Jasmin Larian of Cult Gaia, Mary Alice Malone of Malone Souliers and Lafayette 148’s Emily Smith.

“We are very excited to welcome this year’s new members into the organization,” Lisa Smilor, executive vice president of the CFDA, said in a statement. “The group includes emerging, established and seasoned designers from across the country and around the globe – with the common thread of great talent and passion for what they do so well.”