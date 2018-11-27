The Design Museum launches new 'Design in Britain' campaign

The Design Museum in London has launched a new campaign, called ‘Design in Britain - powering a new industrial age’, which aims to highlight the political and economical importance of design in the future of UK industries.

The evening event, which took place on 26 November in the House of Commons, was a celebration of Britain as a nation of creators and inventors, and shared the Design Museum’s ambition to equip the next generation of designers with the skills they need for the future.

The Rt Hon. the Lord Mandelson, Chairman of the Board of Trustees, the Design Museum, said in a statement: “At a time of uncertainty for our country we need to exploit all our assets and chief amongst these are our capacity for excellent design. The impact of technology on how we live and work will present huge industrial opportunities and design is the method we use to make technology work.

“Design is about implementation, pointing the way to put new technologies to work creating world-beating products and services, and the Design Museum believes passionately that the creative use of design offers Britain its best chance to make the most successful use of the country’s innovative power and skills.”

Deyan Sudjic, Director at the Design Museum, added: “Technological, political and social landscapes are shifting – not to mention the environmental challenges we face – and we see this emerging new reality as an opportunity. It is an opportunity to create new knowledge and drive innovation by making clear the vital connections between engineering, technology and design.

“Under the Design in Britain campaign, the Design Museum aims to bring together designers, business and policy-makers to help create a future observatory – not just to reflect on the next wave of innovation but to shape it.”