The Ever Changing Fashion Calendar

2017 was a tumultuous year for fashion between the departures of multiple creative directors, and store closures abound in the U.S., it wasn't exactly smooth sailing. One of the consistent headline makers in 2017 was the never ending changes to the Fashion Month calendar. From designers combining menswear and womenswear runway shows, to other brands switching to more consumer focused models, the end of the year saw a series of changes. *FashionUnited* was well at work documenting all the alterations to the industry's most watched time of the year.

Click on the arrows to navigate through the timeline.

photo:via Balenciaga Facebook Page