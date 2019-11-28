The Fashion Awards to honour Sarah Burton

Alexander McQueen creative director Sarah Burton is to be honoured with the ‘Trailblazer Award’ at The Fashion Awards 2019, the British Fashion Council has announced.

The Fashion Awards taking place on December 2 at the Royal Albert Hall, will honour Burton for what the British Fashion Council calls “her most personal and visionary work to date through her narrative approach to the Alexander McQueen spring/summer 2020 show and for her extraordinary work in championing UK-wide craftsmanship, highlighting skills important to the brand and essential to the industry.”

The special recognition award highlights Burton’s use of fabric mills of the North of England, Mallon linen and Irish beetling within the last year, as well as her “considered and consistent vision for the house”, overseeing all aspects including brand image, retail concept and educational programmes.

This year saw the launch of the educational floor in the Alexander McQueen flagship store on London’s Bond Street, an innovative retail space intended to foster emerging talent and students throughout the UK, and Burton founded an education programme which connects universities and colleges from around the country offering students the opportunity to enhance their knowledge of design and craft with the help of members of the McQueen design team. This “pioneering approach” started in the UK and will be rolled out internationally in years to come.

Caroline Rush, British Fashion Council chief executive, said in a statement: “Sarah’s empowering and narrative approach to shows and her focus on community and appreciation of craft, technology and British heritage is what has made her one of the most respected designers of our time.

“Her commitment to sharing her vision and expertise with the future generations of fashion designers has been remarkable. She’s an incredible source of inspiration for many generations to come and we look forward to celebrating with her in London in December.”