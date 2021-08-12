The Fashion Awards to return to Royal Albert Hall this year

The British Fashion Council has confirmed that The Fashion Awards 2021 will return to the Royal Albert Hall in London to celebrate designers and brands who have made an “important impact” on the fashion industry this year.

After moving to a digital format last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the British Fashion Council said that the annual event will return to a physical, in-person format and be staged following UK Government guidelines on November 29.

This year’s event will include accolades including Designer of the Year and the BFC Foundation Award, as well as honouring and celebrating Leaders of Change, those designers, brands, creatives and individuals who have created positive change within the fashion industry this past year. This will be judge under five categories, environment, people, community and craftsmanship, creativity and culture.

Other awards on the night include the Outstanding Achievement Award, the Isabella Blow Award for Fashion Creator and Fashion Icon.

Nominees, winners and honourees will be voted for by a panel made up of more than 800 key members of the international fashion industry, with the voting launch in September.

The Fashion Awards is a fundraiser for the BFC Foundation, the charity that brings all the BFC’s charitable initiatives under one umbrella, aimed at supporting the future growth and success of the British fashion industry by focusing on education, grant-giving and business mentoring. In 2020/21, the BFC raised 1.7 million pounds for the BFC Foundation and was able to support 33 designers and several students through financial support grants and mentoring.

Tickets will be available to the general public from September 21 via TicketMaster, with American Express members able to access presale tickets from September 6.