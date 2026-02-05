The Fashion Trust US announces the 2026 award finalists

Fashion Trust US has revealed its finalists for the fourth annual Fashion Trust US(FTUS) Awards.

Taking place in Los Angeles on April 7, 2026, the finalists were chosen by the FTUS Board and advisory board members. All 16 finalist nominees are divided across the four categories, namely Ready-to-Wear, Jewelry, Accessories, and Graduate, in addition to the Sustainability Award.

The finalists in the Ready-to-Wear category include: Ashlynn Park from Ashlyn, Keith Herron from Advisry, Maxwell Osborne and Kristy Chen from anOnlyChild, and Zane Li from LII. The award finalists from the Jewelry category are: Ivi Kyratzi from IVI Los Angeles, Jen Insardi from JV Insardi, Jing Feng from Harlot Hands, and Josefina Baillères.

The Fashion Trust US 2026 finalists Credits: Fashion Trust

The finalists in the Accessories category are: Andrea Marron, Camilla Gabrieli, Chris Echevarria from Blackstock & Weber, and Karla Maria Dipuglia Perez from Ká Dipuglia. And lastly, the finalists from the Graduate category are: Deborah Won from Fashion Institute of Technology, Kelechukwu Mpamaugo from Central Saint Martins, Lorena Pipenco from Parsons School of Design, and Marcelle Barbosa from The New School, Parsons.

The 16 FTUS 2026 finalists will present their work to the Fashion Trust US panel on April 7, and the five chosen winners will be announced at the awards ceremony that evening. The winner of each category will receive financial aid, mentorship from industry experts, and more.

The Fashion Trust US was founded by Tania Fares in 2022, who launched the British Fashion Council’s Fashion (BFC) Trust in the UK in 2011. The FTUS is a non-profit organization that recognizes and supports US-based emerging fashion designers. Each year, the winners of each distinctive category are given grant funding, along with a one-year mentorship to help with business aspects like budgeting, brand strategy, marketing, and more.

As part of the program, each winner is also flown to London, where they take part in the BFC Fashion Trust initiative and connect with the industry network there.