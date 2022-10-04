The Fashionweek The Hague Talent Award 2022 announces winner

Dutch fashion designer Ilona Simons has won the Talent Award 2022 at The Fashionweek in The Hague, Netherlands.

The jury praised her work for its "beautiful jacquards and powerful combination of traditional finishes, craft and streetwear", the press release reads. Simons was up against 27 other local fashion designers and labels.

Simons won a sum of 2,500 euros in prize money to invest in a new collection to be presented in the next edition of The Fashion Week, the release said.

Simons is not the only one to win prizes: Floor Klaassen will receive a Tefal Pure Tex steamer and a voucher worth five hundred euros for designer fabrics from Beglarian Fabrics.

This edition, The Fashionweek Talent Award 2022 was sponsored by Westfield Mall of the Netherlands.

The professional jury for this edition consisted of designer Erik Frenken, Rob Zomer- chairman of Stichting Dutch Fashion Embassy, Iris Ruisch- known from the platform State of Fashion, and couturier Pieter Paul Verberne.

The winner of the Fashionweek Award 2021, Rosalie Boonstra closed off The Hague Fashion Week.

Boonstra designed a couture collection that reportedly came together in the classic setting of the shows at The Hague's 1469 city palace, Het Spaansche Hof.

Image via The Fashionweek

This article was originally published on FashionUnited.NL and has been translated and edited by Veerle Versteeg.