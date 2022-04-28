The Fendi and Versace collaboration is set to hit stores in May

The debut Fendi and Versace collaboration, aka Fendace, is to hit stores next month. First unveiled during the SS22 show season at Milan Fashion Week, the collection, which sees Kim Jones and Donatella Versace swap creative roles over each other’s houses, will finally be for sale, with May 12th as the reported date.

Ten pop-ups in cities including London, Paris, Tokyo, New York and Dubai will be supported by events, with the collection available in both Fendi and Versace boutiques and online.

For Versace, Fendi’s creative director of women's ready-to-wear Kim Jones and women's accessories and menswear manager Silvia Venturini Fendi interpreted the stylistic codes of Versace for the Versace by Fendi collection. At the same time, Donatella Versace drew inspiration from the archives of the Roma label for the Fendi by Versace proposals.

The ad campaign was photographed by Steven Meisel, a long time collaborator at Versace, and a video was produced by Alec Maxwell. The cast includes a mix of supermodels and new faces, such as Naomi Campbell, Anja Rubik, Imaan Hammam and Kristen McMenamy.

Fendace is not the first collaboration between two luxury houses, it follows the Gucci and Balenciaga hack last year as well as the Burberry and Vivienne Westwood collection.